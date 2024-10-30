The owner of a month-old business is appealing for witnesses after the windows were smashed.

Kelly Thompson, of Ahavah Beauty in Blue Court, Grantham, has appealed for help identifying whoever broke eight windows at her salon at 7.15pm last night (Tuesday, October 29).

A similar incident occurred on October 4, the day before the business opened.

Kelly says she’s faced harassment since opening and suspects who is responsible but needs CCTV or eyewitness evidence.

“Obviously we’re anxious,” she said, adding that she often works until late in the evening, though fortunately wasn’t there last night.

She said staff had previously been abused while on their way into the business.

A number of Ahavah's windows were smashed in. Photo: Supplied

“We’re all feeling quite nervous about the whole situation and what’s to come,” she said.

Kelly previously ran The Contour Clinic in Guildhall Street before moving to Blue Court to open Ahavah Beauty.

When she opened earlier this month, she told LincsOnline that the business, whose name translates to “love” in Hebrew, had been inspired by her family and her ancestry.

The suspect was caught on camera smashing the windows. Photo: Supplied

Lincolnshire Police is investigating and conducted a search for suspects following the incident last night.

An officer confirmed that nobody was located at the time, but investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 379 of October 29.