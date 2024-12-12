Police are appealing to find a witness to an argument between three people in a layby.

Lincolnshire Police is keen to talk with a person who was driving a yellow campervan on Sunday (December 8) near a layby along the A153 just past Greylees, near Wilsford, between 7am and 8am.

Officers received reports of an argument between the driver of a blue Toyota Aygo and two people in a dark coloured BMW.

Lincolnshire Police is appealing to find a witness.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “You are not in any sort of trouble and may have important information about the allegation.

“The campervan is described as the size of a transit van and is believed to have been parked in the same layby when the incident happened.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage can call Lincolnshire Police on 101, ask for the NSK duty DS and quote incident number 151 of December 8.

Alternatively, they can email NSKCID@lincs.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject line.