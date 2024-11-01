Police are appealing for witnesses following a sexual assault.

A woman was sexually assaulted just after 11.20am today (Friday, November 1) on a path near Winter Beck, off Belvoir Road, in Bottesford.

The suspect left the area before Leicestershire Police officers arrived.

Leicestershire Police is appealing for witnesses.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Jenny Tattersall said: “The investigation is in its early stages and I’d ask anyone who was on the footpath by Winter Beck which runs between Barkestone Lane and Belvoir Road this morning before midday to get in touch.

“Did you see anyone acting in a manner that seemed unusual, suspicious or caught your attention?

“Any details you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think they are, could help.”

Anyone with information should call Leicestershire Police on 101 and quote incident number 296 of November 1.