A 75-year-old driver killed a cyclist after attempting an “extremely reckless” overtaking manoeuvre, a court has found.

James Cressey – known to his family as Henry – was riding along the A52 near Bingham when he was struck from behind by a white Nissan Juke in May last year.

Mr Cressey, 62, an experienced road cyclist, was signalling to turn right on to Tithby Road as Elizabeth Ryley attempted to overtake the car in front of her.

After crossing hatched markings in the road in place to warn of the upcoming junction, Riley struck her victim from behind before carrying on for around 150 metres on the wrong side of the road.

Mr Cressey suffered extensive traumatic injuries and, despite the best efforts of members of the public and medical staff, died at the scene.

Ryley, 76, initially denied being at fault, but later pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday (September 19), Ryley, of West Bridgford, was given a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for ten years.

Detective Constable Christopher Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said after the sentencing that Mr Cressey was “entirely blameless” in what happened, and was doing “everything right when Ryley careered into the back of him”:

“This was an extremely reckless piece of driving that robbed a loving family of a husband, father and future grandfather. He will also be missed by many hundreds of members of the community who attended his funeral.”

DC Taylor has also reminded motorists that diagonal white markings on the road are in place to indicate an upcoming hazard like a junction, and for drivers to pay attention to hatched markings, understand what they mean, and why they are in place.

“Any competent motorist would have seen those hatched markings and seen Mr Cressey on the road in front of them and not have attempted to overtake the vehicle ahead in such a way,” he added.

“As this case comes to a close my thoughts remain with Mr Cressey’s family, who have shown remarkable strength and dignity throughout the legal process.

"During our time supporting the family they have expressed their wishes to thank the many motorists that stopped and went to help their loved one and who provided statements after it occurred.”