An 86-year-old woman is still suffering from pain after she fell down a pothole in a town bus station over two weeks ago.

Pat Simpson was excited for a trip to Skegness with the BHive Community Centre on May 28, but it resulted in a visit to the Urgent Treatment Centre in Grantham after she fell down a pothole at Grantham bus station.

As a result of her fall, she suffered a small crack in her pelvis and a bump on her head.

“I had a huge bump on my head and I still have, I haven’t been able to do anything since,” said Pat.

She added: “I got a taxi to the bus station for the trip with the BHive. I got out of my taxi, walked to the entrance and I knew I was looking ahead to where my friends were gathered.

The pot hole in Grantham Bus Station: Photo: Rob Dixon

“The next thing I knew I was flying in the air and I had a flash in my head.

“I was just sitting there in this hole. I couldn’t move to do anything.

“I was worried as two double deckers were parked up and they started to pull out. Luckily, one of the bus drivers saw me and pulled me out of the hole.”

Pat’s son took her to the UTC at Grantham Hospital where doctors checked her over.

Since her fall, Pat is still suffering with pains in her legs.

She added: “Everyone has said I have a big bump but I can’t feel it, it’s my legs that have been the problem.

“I now have sympathy with footballers who complain about their groin injuries!”

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council said the authority had not been made aware of the pothole, which is on its land. Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department is only responsible for fixing potholes on public roads.

Pat does not know how long the pothole has been there but she is “surprised” no-one from SKDC has seen it.

She added: “I would think someone could nip around the corner to come and see to it.”