A shoplifter has been barred from most of a town’s retail premises under a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Connie Challis, 26, of no fixed address, was convicted at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on January 15 for stealing spirits from ASDA in Grantham on January 3 and 10.

The court issued the CBO to prevent reoffending and tackle anti-social behaviour.

Connie Challis. Photo: Lincolnshire Police

CBOs aim to deter the most persistent offenders by imposing enforceable restrictions. Residents can report violations, strengthening community safety and reducing retail crime.

The order, secured by Lincolnshire Police and South Kesteven District Council, bans Challis from most Grantham shops except Lidl and Matalan.

Breaching the CBO could lead to up to five years in prison.

Lincolnshire Police emphasised the importance of the measure in protecting the community.

“We keep a continued watch on people who we have issued CBOs to, in partnership with South Kesteven District Council, and we proactively release their image so that members of the community have the opportunity to stay clear of their offending and are more able to report an incident if one occurs,” a spokesperson said.