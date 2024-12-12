A woman’s dream came true after care home staff arranged for her to see a giraffe for the first time.

Gail Burroughs, a resident at Newton House Care Home in Grantham, was treated to a trip to Yorkshire Wildlife Park to visit the animal.

When she was surprised, Gail was “on the verge of tears”.

Gill at the zoo.

She said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream - and I didn’t even ask.”

Staff found out a few months ago that it was Gail’s dream to see a giraffe.

Sonia Fairhurst, general manager of Newton House, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing.

“We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Newton House Care Home.

“It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true.

“It was wonderful to see how happy Gail was - and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”