A woman has spoken out after she was left fighting for her life in a hit-and-run following a shooting in America.

Ellie Bentley, from Bingham, was run over and dragged down a street in St Louis, Missouri, by a driver following a shooting on February 25, The Sun reports.

The 22-year-old had to have five reconstructive surgeries after suffering several broken limbs.

Ellie Bentley, from Bingham. Photo: GoFundMe

Following two weeks in intensive care, the ex-girlfriend of former Aston Villa player Indiana Vassilev took to Instagram to tell her followers: “I appreciate all the kindness”.

Andre T Wilson, 35, was arrested a week after the incident on suspicion of first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm.

He is now being held without bond, meaning he cannot be released until a judge removes the order.

The driver of the vehicle, named as Dionte Taylor, 25, was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused physical injury.

On February 25, Wilson allegedly opened fire on a group and hit a 25-year-old man in the chest.

He allegedly fled the scene while the man was rushed to hospital.

At the same time, Ellie was reportedly struck in a hit and run and dragged down the road.

She was rushed to hospital with horrific injuries and was released from hospital on Sunday (March 10).

Ellie’s attorney Ben Tobin told The Sun that she has no connection to Wilson and was “simply an unfortunate bystander”.

Tobin also said video footage showed the driver who hit Ellie was “well aware of her presence” when he fled the scene.

Ellie’s family have reportedly travelled to America to see her and have also set up a GoFundMe page to help with her medical expenses.

This has so far raised over $32,000 as of today (Wednesday, March 13).