A woman has walked along a historic wall dating back to Roman times to raise money for a new park.

Over six days last week, Natalie Kimondies walked 109 miles, including 86 miles along Hadrian’s Wall in Brampton, to raise money for a new play park in South Witham.

“I really enjoyed it and it was so fun. I met so many people along the way from around the world,” said Natalie.

Natalie at the highest peak near Hadrian's Wall.

She decided to raise money for the fund as it was a cause “close to my heart”.

She added: “I wanted to do something close to home.

“I spoke to my parents and said what could I raise the money for. It was a unanimous decision and said ‘let’s do it for the park’.

“I’m a childminder and work with young children, so it just seemed the right cause to raise money for.”

Natalie Kimondies walked over 100 miles across six days.

Natalie has been training since January for the lengthy trek.

She said: “I saw sunsets and sunrises and walked around the ruins in addition to the actual wall path.

It was fantastic and very historic. I’m a keen runner so I traded in my running shoes for hiking boots.

“Along Hadrian’s Wall, it said they were easy slopes but they were quite steep hills!

“I decided to carry my luggage along the day, so I upped the challenge.

“The hot weather and hills did prove a bit of a challenge, but it was great. When I got to the last mile, it was a bit emotional knowing I had managed to get myself through it.

“It was a fantastic experience and I know I was doing it for the next generation.”

Natalie is still raising money for the fund until the end of July at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/natalie-kimonidestotty.

