Organisers of a women-only festival have cancelled the event following reports of harassment and threats.

The Burning Woman Festival was due to take place from Friday, July 19, until Sunday, July 21, at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.

However, organisers have announced with a “heavy heart” that the event is cancelled.

The Burning Woman festival was due to be held in Belvoir Castle, near Grantham. Photo: Burning Woman

The reason for cancelling the event was after organisers received “relentless harassment” from an anonymous group of women.

In a social media post, a spokesperson for the event said: “This was not an easy decision. “We have poured our hearts and souls into creating a transformative and empowering event for you, especially amidst the challenges of the pandemic, last-minute venue change, and the rising cost of living.

“Unfortunately, over the past month, we have faced relentless harassment from an anonymous group of women.

“They have threatened us, contacted our clients and workshop hosts, and spread untruths about the company.

“These actions have significantly impacted our ability to deliver the exceptional experience we envisioned for you along with other significant financial factors that have led to this decision.

“While we are deeply saddened by this turn of events, we are committed to a responsible closure.

“We have instructed an insolvency practitioner to place the company into liquidation.

“All ticket holders, workshop hosts, speakers, traders and caters will be emailed our Insolvency Practitioner Details.

“We understand this late notice is inconvenient, and we sincerely apologise for any disruption to your plans.

“We are incredibly grateful for your continued support and understanding.”

The festival, which was held at Belvoir Castle last year, features over 150 workshops and experiences for women of all ages, from creative writing to painting, dancing, vision-boarding and breathwork.

Organisers have been approached for further comment.