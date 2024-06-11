Members of a Parkinson’s UK branch have celebrated 40 years of helping people in town.

The Grantham branch held an anniversary event at the Guildhall back in May, where 80 people attended.

Ian Askew, chair of the Grantham branch said: “The celebration lunch was a great afternoon with a wonderful atmosphere, enjoyed by everybody and it was fantastic to have a number of special guests join us.

Members of Parkinson's UK’s Grantham branch celebrate 40 years of support at a special anniversary lunch.

“I have been attending the Grantham branch for almost five years, and it has been wonderful to see the group and activities continue to flourish.

“It’s been a great opportunity to meet other people in similar situations, and share experiences, make friendships, and to be able to offer a range of regular physical activity sessions which are of such benefit to the Parkinson’s community.”

Those who attended the ceremony included former Mayor of Grantham Councillor Mark Whittington, Parkinson’s UK’s chief executive Caroline Rassell and founding member of the Grantham branch, Brenda Kinnish.

Brenda Kinnish (second left), Ian Askew (centre), and Caroline Rassell, Chief Executive at Parkinson’s UK (second right) with members of the group.

Debbie Gaskell, local volunteer Officer at Parkinson’s UK, said: “Being diagnosed with Parkinson’s can be a shock and adapting to life with the condition can be hard for the person involved and their loved ones too.

“But we know that getting the right information and support at the right time can make all the difference.

Ian Askew, chair of the Grantham Branch, handing a plaque to Brenda Kinnish, who founded the branch 40 years ago.

“That’s why it’s important to celebrate that the Grantham branch has been running for over 40 years.

“The group has such an important part to play for those people in Lincolnshire, and hope to be part of the local community for many more years to come.”

Caroline Rassell, CEO of Parkinson’s UK, said: “The Grantham branch demonstrates the strength and resilience of the Parkinson's community.

“Their tight-knit support network, built over 40 years, just shows you the power of unity and compassion in facing challenges together.

“We applaud their dedication and support throughout the years, which continue to uplift and inspire us all.”

Grantham members meet every Wednesday. The venue for the first Wednesday of each month varies, but the other sessions are held in the church hall at St John the Evangelist in Manthorpe.