Work has begun on an £8.8 million depot to enhance council services.

South Kesteven District Council has started building the Turnpike Close depot in Grantham, replacing the Alexandra Road site.

The facility will house over 250 council employees in operations like bin collection, street cleaning, housing maintenance, and a workshop for council vehicles.

Pictured with plans for the depot site are, from left, SKDC Cabinet Member for Property and Public Engagement Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind, Leader of the council Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind) and Lindum Group Co-chairman Edward Chambers. Photo: SKDC

Lincolnshire-based Lindum Group Ltd is delivering the project, with architects and engineers aligning the design to council budget and operational needs.

Coun Richard Cleaver (Ind), cabinet member for property, called it a vital investment ensuring the council's readiness to meet future demands.

“This is a significant capital investment that demonstrates SKDC’s commitment to future-proofing services for our residents,” he said.

An aerial shot of the development site. Photo: Lindum Group Ltd

“The current depot at Alexandra Road, Grantham, was built in the 1970s and is now at the end of its operational life.

“It is no longer fit for purpose, does not allow for service expansion and does not support the council’s current and future operational needs.”

The new depot prioritises sustainability alongside service expansion.

A Google Street view of the Grantham Waste Depot in Alexandra Road.

Council leader Ashley Baxter (Ind) noted the energy-efficient design supports carbon reduction goals, cutting costs and environmental impact.

“The building has been designed with energy efficiency in mind, will be cheaper to run, and brings much-improved welfare standards for our valued, frontline workforce,” he said.

Alongside new welfare areas like drying rooms, a canteen, and training facilities, the site will also include infrastructure for electric vehicles, which will save on traditional fuel expenses.

Lindum Group co-chairman Edward Chambers reiterated the company’s commitment to the council’s vision, ensuring operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

“We share SKDC’s vision of creating facilities that foster operational efficiency and sustainability while being future-proof,” he said.

The Alexandra Road depot will operate until the new site opens in 2025/26.