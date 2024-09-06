Repairs are now being carried out to a historic tower.

Work has begun at the Grade II listed Bellmount Tower, situated in the grounds of Belton House near Grantham.

The project will fix the tower’s roof, replace windows and frames and repair brickwork.

View of the Belmount Tower, Belton. Photo: Rupert Truman/National Trust/Woodland Trust

While this place, the tower will be cordoned off and open days are cancelled until the work is complete.

Guided walks will still take place, but people will not be able to go into the tower.

It is due to be completed by the end of October, with scaffolding set to be taken down by mid-November.

The National Trust submitted plans to South Kesteven District Council last year in order to carry out this scheme.

