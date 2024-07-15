Work is set to begin on building 480 new homes, at a cost of £95 million.

Allison Homes has acquired land in Manthorpe, near Grantham, for the housing development, as well as for a new primary school, a neighbourhood centre and public open space.

The development, called Manthorpe Close, is on land north of Longcliffe Road and spans over 93 acres. Planning permission was granted in 2022.

The land for 480 homes in Manthorpe Close. Photo: Allison Homes

Sophie Kendal, of Allison Homes East, said: “We are very proud to have secured this land in Manthorpe and I’d like to thank the whole team at Allison Homes, who worked exceptionally hard to get this acquisition over the line.

“Manthorpe Chase will be our fifth active site in Lincolnshire and forms an important part of our growth plans.

“As some of our existing Lincolnshire developments come to the end of their construction, Manthorpe Chase will become our flagship development in the region, and we are very excited to get started on building the first of the 480 homes.”

The developer says building is expected to begin soon and the first homes will be available from next year. The first show home will be open in May 2025.

Allison Homes will also provide £5.3 million worth of Section 106 contributions, which will go towards supporting the area’s NHS, education, cycleways and off-site highways improvement works.