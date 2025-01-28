More workshops and entertainment are heading to a town due to the reinvigoration of its Market Place.

South Kesteven District Council will hold more drop-in workshops and street entertainment in Grantham’s Market Place and Westgate over the next few months.

The fun will include balloon modelling, making vegetable animals, craft and circuit workshops, which are all part of SKDC’s plans for the next chapter of outdoor markets in Grantham, Stamford and Bourne.

Balloon modelling workshops will be held

Deputy leader of SKDC and cabinet member for leisure and culture, Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “As a council, we pledged to step up on how our markets are presented, operated and promoted, and these family-friendly activities are only the beginning.

“The diary of events, organised by SKDC’s Grantham engagement manager, are clear evidence of our intent for continuous improvement in putting the market, and our town, on the radar.

Craft workshops will be held.

Some vegetable critters created previously.

“South Kesteven’s markets have been part of the commercial and social life of the district for more than 1,000 years and it’s vital we find new ways to continue interest and success because apart from their history, our outdoor markets provide an important service to local people and visitors alike.”

The events will take place in and around Market Place and Westgate from 10am until 2pm.

A craft workshop

Bubble street entertainment will be on offer

Circus skills workshops will be held.

These events take place on:

• Saturday, February 1 - crafters’ market and balloon modelling workshop

• Saturday, February 8 - Farmers market and vegetable critters workshop

• Saturday, March 8 - farmers market and bubble street entertainer

• Saturday, April 5 - crafters market, circus workshop and walkabout clown

• Saturday, April 12 - farmers market, craft workshop and bubble entertainer

Traders, charities or anyone considering trading from SKDC markets can email markets@southkesteven.gov.uk to chat about how we can get them on board.