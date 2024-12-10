A community writing group is coming to an end after 33 years.

The Grantham Writers Group, which met on the third Monday of each month in Welham Street, is folding due to a reduction in members.

“It has been a really positive and friendly group over the years,” said chairman Lisa Geary.

Members were able to read out their work to other members.

She added: “Members have dwindled over the years. The pandemic really reduced numbers.

“The group has been a good way to support people in town and their work. Positive things have come out of it, including people self-publishing their books.”

Writers of all ages and abilities have been welcomed to the group over the years, whether they were writing poetry or a novel.

Members of the Grantham Writers Group on its 30th anniversary.

Members would share their work and receive advice from their fellow writers.

Lisa added: “A highlight from the group was a poetry slam competition at the museum.

“That went really well and we had quite a lot of people come to it.

“We also had a stall at Grantham College to try and encourage people to do creative writing.”

On Monday, December 16, the group will meet for the last time when past and present members will come together for a festive celebration. They will also share memories of the group.

Lisa added: “Thank you to everybody who has come over the years.

“Please keep in touch. I am going to keep the website and Facebook page going to advertise competitions and events for writers.”