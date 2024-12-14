An author is returning to her hometown ahead of a book signing for a trilogy of books.

Patricia Darcey, originally from Grantham, will be signing books in the library at the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre today (Saturday, December 14) for her trilogy of books entitled ‘The Sherwood Mysteries’.

The books follow the lives of two teenage girls, named Chrissy Danvers and Joan Parsons, as they solve mysteries in a Nottinghamshire town during the 1960s.

Patricia Darcey..

Patricia, who writes under the name J.P Darcey, said: “There is no murder in the books, but they really get you involved in the mysteries.

“The girls get into all sorts of scraps and there are all sorts of suspenseful things in the books.

“However, as the books go on, you can see the girls start to mature.”

The Sherwood Mysteries trilogy.

Patricia was born in Grantham in 1953. In 1975, she emigrated to Canada and then to Ireland in 2008.

While in Canada, she studied a course entitled ‘writing for children and teenagers in America’ and after this, she decided to write her first book.

Patricia added: “I have a wild imagination. My first book took me quite a while to write, but after that one, I was encouraged by others to write more.”

On returning to her hometown for her book signing, Patricia said she is “nervous”.

She added: “I am nervous, but also hopeful because I am putting myself in the public, but I can be quite shy.”

Patricia is planning to write a fourth book in the Sherwood Mysteries series, as well as working on another series called Penelope Pringle.

The books in the trilogy are: The Sherwood Mysteries: The Ghost of Pudding Hill, The Sherwood Mysteries: The Shadow In The Bell Tower and The Sherwood Mysteries: The Beast of Toggleton Common.



