A musical theatre group is offering a golden ticket for one lucky child to take on an exciting role in their next production.

Harrowby Singers has announced auditions for the role of Charlie Bucket in their upcoming production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

This show marks their 50th anniversary and offers a unique chance for local youth to shine on stage.

Harrowby Singers are putting together a production of a Roald Dahl production.

The group seeks two talented young actors to embody Charlie Bucket, a role open to girls aged eight to 12 and boys aged eight to 11.

Auditions will take place in September at Belton Avenue Community Centre, where aspiring performers will showcase their singing, acting, and performing skills.

"We're searching for someone with not just talent, but the ability to truly capture the wonder and innocence of Charlie Bucket," said Luke Pick, one of the directors of the production.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for a young performer to shine in a major role, and we can't wait to see the talent Grantham has to offer."

Interested candidates should register through an online form available here or contact Harrowby Singers via email at harrowby.singers@gmail.com for further details.

Rehearsals begin in October, with performances scheduled for the week commencing March 10, 2025, at the Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham.

This production will be a major highlight of Grantham’s cultural calendar, offering young performers a chance to gain invaluable experience and work with seasoned theatre professionals.

Additionally, Harrowby Singers will perform their annual concert, A Musical Spectacular, on October 4 and 5 at Belton Golf Club.