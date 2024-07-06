A 16-year-old dancer will feature in the cast of a ballet production this month.

Matty McCaul, from Sedgebrook, has been chosen as part of a 95-strong cast of the English Youth Ballet’s production of Giselle at the Nottingham Theatre Royal from Friday, July 19 until Saturday, July 20.

The young dancer, who also represented Team England at the Dance World Cup last year, auditioned alongside 180 others for the show in April.

Matty McCaul. Photo: Ben Garner

Matty said: “I’m really excited to be part of this production of Giselle and can’t wait to perform at The Theatre Royal in Nottingham!”

Becky McCaul, Matty’s mother and his biggest fan, also said: “I’m thrilled Matty got picked to be part of this production and can’t wait to see him perform in his first ballet.”

The cast have been rehearsing for over 60 years over 10 days at the weekends at Rushcliffe Spencer Academy.

The story of Giselle is set in the Edwardian era on an English country estate. The young governess, Giselle, falls in love with the aristocratic Albert who in the end betrays her and Giselle dies of a broken heart.

Giselle’s ghost chooses to protect Albert as he visits her leafy graveside.

In the forest lives the macabre Wili Spirits - the ghosts of other young women who rise from the grave each night. They will stop at nothing to take their revenge on the menfolk of the town who cross their paths.