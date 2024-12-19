Young farmers are to lead a Santa sleigh for the first time this weekend.

The Long Bennington Young Farmers will be touring a Santa sleigh through Claypole on Saturday (December 21) and Dry Doddington and Westborough on Sunday (December 22).

This will be the first time the young farmers are taking on the sleigh, as Derrick Lewis, who led the Santa sleigh for 15 years, died last week aged 80 of a short illness.

The Long Bennington Young Farmers

Vice president of YFC Ruth Hodkinson said: “The young farmers have stepped in to save Christmas.

“There is something special about getting the young people involved.

“It is important for them to get involved because it highlights the young farmers and shows the young people in the best light.

“I’m very proud of the young farmers for taking on this wonderful tradition. Let’s show them some kindness and how brilliant our rural communities are!”

As well as raising money for Claypole Village Hall and the Child Bereavement Fund, the farmers will be leading the sleigh in memory of Derrick.

Ruth added: “He was one of the nicest chaps you could ever know.

“Andrea, his daughter, told me it has been a terrible shock, but Des represents Christmas and he would be delighted to know the children are carrying on the tradition.

“The young farmers have big shoes to fill.”