Young innovators whose ideas promise to impact science, society, and nature have been presented with awards at the childhood home of Sir Isaac Newton.

The National Trust revealed the winners of its inaugural Time + Space Award at Woolsthorpe Manor, near Colsterworth, today (Tuesday, July 23), hoping these awards will help winners unlock their potential and inspire others with their creativity and passion.

The National Trust launched the Time + Space Award after research showed that half of young people felt more creative during lockdown.

Isaac Newton's apple tree protected by willow fence in the garden with the farmhouse at the background at Woolsthorpe Manor, Lincolnshire. Woolsthorpe was home to the world-famous scientist and mathematician Sir Issac Newton.

Data shows that 61% of 16-25-year-olds began a new hobby during lockdown.

Celia Richardson, National Trust director of communications and marketing, said: “Many of the places we care for tell stories of young people who did extraordinary things.

“Often because they had the time, space and support to explore their talents and passions.

National Trust uses ‘Isaac Newton’s lockdown legacy’ to launch Time + Space Award for young people with Maggie Aderin-Pocock, David Olusoga, Tayshan Hayden-Smith and Megan McCubbin. Photo by Fabio De Paola

“That’s something that’s as important for young people today and something we’re here to give: inspiring places, spaces and stories.

“We were delighted that so many young people took the time to send us what were fantastic ideas.”

The four winners were chosen through an anonymised process by independent judges from entries of people aged 16-25 across the UK.

A young visitor with guidebook at Woolsthorpe Manor. Photo: National Trust images_James Dobson

Abi Way, 21, from Harpenden, won the Science Award for her project to improve STEM access for visually impaired students.

Abi will be mentored by Dame Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock, who praised the project's potential to make science inclusive.

Emily LeHegarat, 23, from Kent, received the Art and Culture Award for her community history digital mapping project.

Visitors play with light effects at Woolsthorpe Manor. Photo: National Trust images Josh Cole

Professor David Olusoga will mentor Emily, highlighting the importance of diverse voices in preserving cultural heritage.

Birmingham’s Lydia Parkinson, 25, secured the Society Award with her ‘Disconnect to Re-connect’ initiative, which encourages creative and active engagement during visits to inspiring locations.

Activist Tayshan Hayden-Smith will guide Lydia in bringing this vision to life.

Cristina Essien, 23, from London, won the Nature and Climate Award.

Her project aims to make nature more accessible for neurodivergent individuals and those from underrepresented backgrounds.

Zoologist Megan McCubbin, Cristina’s mentor, shares her enthusiasm for the project’s potential to foster inclusivity in nature.

Each award provides the winners with resources and mentorship valued at £5,000 to help realise their projects.

The awards were inspired by Isaac Newton’s “Year of Wonders,” where, at 23, he returned home from university to escape the plague in 1665 and made huge strides in calculus, optics, motion, and gravity.