A youth choir is set to appear on TV next week.

St Wulfram’s Youth Choir, in Grantham, are set to perform on Evensong on BBC Three next Wednesday, February 7, at 4pm.

The choir, which is directed by Dr Tim Williams, will perform alongside the Gesualdo Six.

St Wulfram's Youth Choir performing in a 24-hour music marathon in 2023.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, said: “Not only is this good for St Wulfram’s and members of the youth choir, it’s good for Grantham itself.

“Grantham is being recognised as a place for high quality and culture and that this should be celebrated.”