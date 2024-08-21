A youth theatre group is performing its latest production this week.

Grantham Youth Theatre Society (GYTS) will perform Shrek the Musical at Walton Academy Theatre in Grantham on Thursday (August 22), Friday (August 23) and Saturday (August 24), all at 7pm.

The production brings the DreamWorks classic to life on stage.

Grantham Youth Theatre Society.

Director James Nowell said: “The show is really magical and so is our fabulous cast.

“They’re all working really hard to bring the world of Shrek to life.”

The cast of Grantham Youth Theatre Society's production of Shrek.

Tickets can be purchased for £12 at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/grantham-youth-theatre-society.

GYTS is an amateur production company run entirely by young people aged between 16 and 30.

Last year, they performed Little Shop of Horrors and won the NODA award for the Best Youth Theatre Production in the district.