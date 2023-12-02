Around 120 bikers - including Father Christmas - rode from Bottesford to Grantham in 1996 to deliver toys for children in need.

The Bottesford Toy Run, which is still running today, was organised by Nottinghamshire Triumph Owners’ Motorcycle Club.

Toys were donated by riders and supporters from across the country, and riders were greeted at the Guildhall by South Kesteven District Council chairman Ken Joynson and Grantham Mayor Alan Davidson.

The Bottesford Toy Run in 1996.

Organiser John Bartlett said: “It was a great success and was a good day. We left toys at Grantham town hall, and charities and children’s groups can now go along and help themselves to what they want.”

50 years ago – Students raised money for a new minibus

St Hugh’s Secondary School students who raised money to purchase a mini-bus were officially handed the keys in 1973.

The project to buy the minibus, which included the school’s name and Kesteven’s crest on the side, was launched in January 1972.

Profits from the school tuck shop, proceeds from sponsored walks, discos, draws, a Christmas fayre, jumble sale, sponsored five-a-side football and a whist drive, together with a small competition raised the money needed.

The vehicle would be used to transport pupils for field studies, sporting fixtures, theatre visits, music festivals, exhibitions, camping, PE activities and community service.

At a handing over ceremony, headmaster M. I. G Woodcock said: “It’s not just the vehicle - it represents the determined efforts of the vast majority of the pupils of the school, their parents, members of the staff and friends.”

“We are very proud of it, and I think rightly so.”

10 years ago – Work gets under way on damaged church spire

Major works to repair the tower and spire at St Vincent’s Church in Caythorpe got underway in 2013.

When preliminary investigations were carried out on the nave roof, which was in need of repair, it was discovered that there was more serious damage to the spire, with some of the damage believed to have been caused by the earthquake in 2008.

Sections of stonework in the spire had also been cracked by two corroding iron bands, which had been fitted when the spire was repaired after being struck by lightning in 1859.

Thanks to a number of grants,including £102,000 from English Heritage and £50,000 from WREN (Waste Recycling Environmental) work could start.

It would involve replacing the old iron bands with an internal stainless steel support and replacing the cracked stonework, completely repointing the spire, restoration work on the tower and re-roofing the south transept.

With phase one of the church’s repair and restoration project underway, church members were looking ahead to the next phase, which would include reroofing the nave.

A grant of £40,000 has already been secured from National Churches Trust, which would be partly used towards phase two and partly towards other necessary work in the church.