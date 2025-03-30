A running club is appealing for new members.

Roads Run Club, founded by Matthew Paul, is looking to get more people into running in Navenby and within a 10-mile radius of the area, including Leadenham.

Since only forming in September, Matthew wants to appeal further out to the surrounding villages to get more people into running, and see the positives that there are to the sport.

Matthew Paul, founder of Road Runs Club

Matthew, who lives in Navenby , said: “I would love to get more people into running.

“I know how bad running feels like before, but how good it feels after.

“I am trying to put a positive spin on something that people may not necessarily find positive.”

The Navenby running group

Matthew started to run during the Covid 19 lockdown.

“I was one of the people who got into running during the lockdown,” said Matthew.

He added: “I never really liked running but I just started it as I couldn’t do anything else.

“With running, I enjoy the headspace. It never feels easy during it, but it always feels better after.”

Matthew founded Roads Run Club because he wanted to create a community of runners.

He said: “I wanted to do something community based in a place I felt community was a big factor.

“Navenby is such a community-based place and I have always run on my own, so I thought it would be good to launch something.”

The group’s tag line is ‘all welcome, always. Free forever’. Matthew said this represents the inclusivity of the group.

He added: “I really wanted to make the group social and create a social inclusive environment.

The group runs every Saturday from 8.30am and meets at Robin Rose Bakes.

Matthew’s friend also runs another Road Runs Club in Woodhall Spa every Sunday at 9.15am.