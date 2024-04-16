An accounting firm with multiple offices across the county has announced new heads of service.

Duncan and Toplis, which has locations in Boston, Grantham, Lincoln, Louth, Skegness, Sleaford, Spalding, and Stamford, has recently promoted two of its team members.

Damon Tunnicliffe has been made the new head of payroll and Graeme Hills has been moved up to head of tax at the firm, which is one of the largest in the Midlands.

This comes at what the company describes as a “period of record growth” for Duncan and Toplis with its recent appointment of its first CEO Damon Brain, first COO Nicholas Smith and head of legal services Amy Codd.

“I’m very proud to be promoted to head of payroll and am looking forward to leading the team in an exciting period for payroll services, to ensure we play our part in the group’s new growth strategy,” said Tunnicliffe, who has been working in the payroll department since 2011.

Graeme Joined Duncan and Toplis in 2004 as a corporate and personal tax specialist

He said: “Taking on the role of head of tax is a great opportunity and I’m excited to bring my aspirations for our team to life.

“Since joining Duncan and Toplis in 2004, I’ve seen it grow from strength to strength, and I hope to build on this as I lead the tax team with a focus on our people, clients and communities.”