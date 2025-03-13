An army of frisky frogs surprised an artist when they appeared in her garden.

About 20 frogs hopped out from their winter hiding spaces and into Catherine Headley-Tansor’s pond in Barrowden over the weekend.

The 76-year-old artist was stunned when she realised it wasn’t just the warm weather they were enjoying.

Catherine Headley-Tansor couldn't believe it when she found her pond full of mating frogs

She said: "I thought I heard a plop then when I went out on Saturday morning I couldn't believe it, there were all these frogs mating and a lot of spawn.

“I didn't get much done that day because we just kept watching.

“It was amazing.”

The frogs have been busy

Catherine added: "I saw one lot of spawn being laid. The male and female were doing it like humans do and then suddenly this black stuff appeared."

The frogs have been so busy that Catherine has been giving the frogspawn away to friends and neighbours.

It’s not the first time since the pond was installed four years ago that Catherine has had frogs - however the weekend’s visitors were a record number.

Catherine Headley-Tansor

She will be doing her best to protect the army of amphibians from her pets, tabby cat Choupette and long-haired ginger cat Mr Darcy, who last year ate the frogspawn.

Since the temperatures have dropped again this week, Catherine noted ‘there’s not been much action’.

Mr Darcy has been eyeing up the frogs

Choupette has taken an interest too

