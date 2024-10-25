Husband and wife brewers are toasting winning a regional award for one of their beers.

Jill and Dean Baker run the Baker’s Dozen Brewery in Pit Lane, Ketton, and their ‘12 Second Panda’ New England-style hazy IPA won gold in the Society of Independent Brewers and Associates (Siba) Beer Awards.

Their champion brew proved a big hit with the expert judges during the eastern region competition held at Brewpoint in Bedford.

Brewers Jill and Dean Baker either side of Ian Ryding from Siba

A strong tipple at 6% alcohol by volume, 12 Second Panda is loaded with American citra hops that give it a citrus and tropical fruit taste.

Collecting the award, Dean and Jill described the win as ‘amazing’ news.

They won a gold award in 2022 for their hazy keg beer ‘Undertow’, while 12 Second Panda has won a previous silver.

Jill said: “We wanted to enter 12 Second Panda into the competition again. We were confident it would do well since we think it has improved since last time. But we never expected it to do this well."

Siba regional director Ian Rydings, of Leigh-on-Sea Brewery, said: “A huge well-done to Baker's Dozen, who have taken home a string of awards in recent years and whose beers continue to go from strength to strength.

“The quality of beers in this year’s keg competition was incredibly high and showed the breadth of quality beers in every style now being brewed across the region. Massive congratulations to all of this year's winners."

Siba has launched a new 'Indie Beer' campaign and website at www.indiebeer.uk to highlight beers from truly independent breweries after research found many consumers were confused as to which beers were independent and which were owned by global lager brands.