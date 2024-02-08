Quizzers are invited to enter village teams for a new event.

The first Inter Community Quiz Night will be staged at Essendine Village Hall this month,

Organisers hope to attract teams from surrounding villages to compete for the title, with the aim of making it an annual event.

Essendine Village Hall. Photo: Google Maps

The quiz takes place on Saturday, February 24 at 7pm for teams of up to six people. Entry is £5 per person which includes a ploughman’s supper. To enter, contact Adele Stainsby on 07939 132093 or email adelestainsby@yahoo.co.uk

Adele said: “Teams will compete for the Community Quiz Shield and other prizes. We hope to make this an annual event with different villages hosting each year.”