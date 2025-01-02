Home   Rutland   News   Article

New year’s day 2025 gets underway with a chilly dip at Rutland Water

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 12:25, 02 January 2025

More than a hundred people - many in fancy dress - chose a chilly way to start new year’s day.

They took up Anglian Water’s offer of a morning dip in Rutland Water, an event advertised with the words ‘wetsuits are highly recommended’.

Yet many brave souls stripped down to trunks and swimsuits and took the plunge at Whitwell Harbour.

A colourful crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Open to those aged 16 years or more, the memorable way to start 2025 proved a big attraction, with people coming from far and wide to spend up to an hour in the water.

And after soaking up the benefits of open water swimming, they then had the opportunity to warm up with a hot drink.

The annual event is organised by Anglian Water, which owns the reservoir.

Huddling was a good way to keep warm. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Darren Gillings took an inflatable crocodile with him. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Dipping a toe in first... Photo: Chris Lowndes
And they're off! Photo: Chris Lowndes
The first few minutes are the worst. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The Rutland Belle could be seen in the harbour. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Making the most of their hour in the water. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Some looked completely unbothered by the temperature. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Cold water is said to bring health benefits. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Hat... gloves... wetsuit. Photo: Chris Lowndes
It didn't take long for people to get used to the temperature. Photo: Chris Lowndes
The event has become popular, although many might not understand why. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Many of the dippers had fun with fancy dress. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Will you be there next year? Photo: Chris Lowndes
There was no getting in slowly for these guys. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Starting the year with a memorable experience. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Santa hats were one way to keep warm. Photo: Chris Lowndes
These three wrapped up well for their dip. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Camaraderie helped. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Wrapped up after the experience. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Alison Amps, Faye Chamtrell and Emily Gaunt warm up after their dip. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Celebrating with a (hot) drink afterwards. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Having fun on the shore. Photo: Chris Lowndes
Photos from this event and others taken by our photographers are available at www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

