New year’s day 2025 gets underway with a chilly dip at Rutland Water
More than a hundred people - many in fancy dress - chose a chilly way to start new year’s day.
They took up Anglian Water’s offer of a morning dip in Rutland Water, an event advertised with the words ‘wetsuits are highly recommended’.
Yet many brave souls stripped down to trunks and swimsuits and took the plunge at Whitwell Harbour.
Open to those aged 16 years or more, the memorable way to start 2025 proved a big attraction, with people coming from far and wide to spend up to an hour in the water.
And after soaking up the benefits of open water swimming, they then had the opportunity to warm up with a hot drink.
The annual event is organised by Anglian Water, which owns the reservoir.
