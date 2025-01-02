More than a hundred people - many in fancy dress - chose a chilly way to start new year’s day.

They took up Anglian Water’s offer of a morning dip in Rutland Water, an event advertised with the words ‘wetsuits are highly recommended’.

Yet many brave souls stripped down to trunks and swimsuits and took the plunge at Whitwell Harbour.

A colourful crowd. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Open to those aged 16 years or more, the memorable way to start 2025 proved a big attraction, with people coming from far and wide to spend up to an hour in the water.

And after soaking up the benefits of open water swimming, they then had the opportunity to warm up with a hot drink.

The annual event is organised by Anglian Water, which owns the reservoir.

Huddling was a good way to keep warm. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Darren Gillings took an inflatable crocodile with him. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dipping a toe in first... Photo: Chris Lowndes

And they're off! Photo: Chris Lowndes

The first few minutes are the worst. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The Rutland Belle could be seen in the harbour. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Making the most of their hour in the water. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Some looked completely unbothered by the temperature. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Cold water is said to bring health benefits. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Hat... gloves... wetsuit. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It didn't take long for people to get used to the temperature. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The event has become popular, although many might not understand why. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Many of the dippers had fun with fancy dress. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Will you be there next year? Photo: Chris Lowndes

There was no getting in slowly for these guys. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Starting the year with a memorable experience. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Santa hats were one way to keep warm. Photo: Chris Lowndes

These three wrapped up well for their dip. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Camaraderie helped. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Wrapped up after the experience. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Alison Amps, Faye Chamtrell and Emily Gaunt warm up after their dip. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Celebrating with a (hot) drink afterwards. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Having fun on the shore. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Photos from this event and others taken by our photographers are available at www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk