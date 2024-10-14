A vineyard and distillery is toasting further success after scooping national and international awards.

Essendine-based Mallard Point Vineyard and Distillery was founded just five years ago by husband and wife Andy and Fi Beamish but has already earned a string of accolades.

This month the Rutland business added a notable prize after being named Drink Producer of the Year at the Great Food Club Awards 2024/25, topping a four-strong shortlist.

Mallard Point was named Drinks Producer of the Year by the Great Food Club

Judges highlighted the vineyard’s innovative approach to wine and spirit production, as well as its commitment to sustainability.

Mallard Point has planted more than 14,500 cool-climate vines and is set to become the first UK vineyard to produce wine from its own Cabernet Jura grapes.

“We’re thrilled to receive this award,” said Andy.

Andy and Fi Beamish bought Church Farm in 2012 before setting up Mallard Point seven years later

“When we started Mallard Point, we set out to push the boundaries of what a UK vineyard can achieve, and this recognition is a wonderful validation of our efforts.

“Our focus on sustainability and innovation has been at the heart of everything we do, from the vines we plant to the spirits we distil.”

The business taps into an aquifer beneath the vineyard for its water supply, and has won praise and awards for its returnable and reusable aluminium bottles, an idea they pioneered to reduce waste.

Self-taught Fi oversees the distillery side of the business

And its on-site distillery produces spirits from the grapes grown there.

Their award-winning Pinot Noir Gin scored 96 points and won a coveted gold medal at this year’s International Wine and Spirits Competition, earning praise for its distinctive character.

And if that’s not enough, Mallard Point is one of four UK gin distilleries in the running for the UK Gin Producer Award. The winner will be announced on November 12.

Mallard Point's Pinot Noir Gin this year won a coveted gold medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition

Other developments include the recent launched of its Chardonnay Grape Skin Vodka and is awaiting the release of its first vintage from its second vineyard, Allis.

“We’re excited for the future,” said Fi.

“With our gin school experience just opening its doors and the release of our first wines from Allis Vineyard on the horizon, this award is just the beginning for us.”