A chicken shed could be converted into 10 homes.

Plans for the chicken shed at Loodal Farm in Whissendine to be converted into housing have been given the green light.

The barn has been used to house poultry for more than 20 years, with the original permission to create a chicken shed granted in 2001.

An aerial view of the Whissendine chicken shed. Photo: Google

Plans to extend the building in 2005 were a source of contention, with residents arguing that it causes fly nuisance and dust and negatively impacts the character of the area. After an initial refusal by the council, the extension was given the go ahead by the planning inspectorate.

The latest application for change of use into 10 homes of different sizes has been considered to be ‘acceptable’ by Rutland County Council.

A 34.5 acre parcel of land including the chicken shed, was put on the market with King West earlier this year with a guide price of £520,000 and has been sold subject to contract.

Loodal Farm, Whissendine. Photo: Google

A second parcel of land at Loodal Farm covering 41 acres and including the three-bedroom farmhouse which was on the market with a guide price of £1.3 million has also been sold.