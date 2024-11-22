A town has a calendar packed with Christmas events.

Oakham’s festive season will kick off on the weekend of November 23 and 24 with a craft and gift fair in Wysteria Hotel and Victoria Hall.

The town Christmas lights will be switched on at 4pm on the Sunday with fair rides in Market Square between 3pm and 5pm.

Oakham Christmas Market

A couple of weeks later on Monday, December 9 town businesses will extend their opening hours to 9pm and more than 70 traders will set up stalls throughout the town centre.

Carolyn Acton, late night shopping event organiser, said: “I’m really excited.

“I think it will be really busy and a great event for the town.”



