Reindeer which were axed from a Christmas market will return after a successful fundraising campaign.

Funding for reindeer at the annual Uppingham late night shopping event was cut by the town council following concerns that the animals shouldn’t be used for entertainment.

But organisers of the event didn’t want to give up on the magic they bring and launched a fundraising campaign which has now hit its £1,000 target.

Father Christmas leant Uppingham a few of his reindeers for the evening

Paula Donaldson, organiser, said: “We are over the moon.

“We were inundated with donations starting from £10 to big sums of money, including from Uppingham Vets which made up the shortfall.”

The reindeer, which come from Leicestershire-based Real Reindeer Ltd, have been a popular addition at the event for more than a decade.

A reindeer at Uppingham Christmas Market in 2018

They are usually located in a secluded spot off High Street East near Father Christmas.

“There were some rumblings that it's unfair to have live animals, but the business we use has its own welfare policy and is approved by the RSPCA,” said Paula.

Although having funding cut proved stressful for the organisers, they believe having to launch a fundraising campaign will generate a bigger turn out as the people who donated are more engaged.

The event is being held in Uppingham Market Place on December 5 from 5.30pm and will include stalls with food, a big craft fair, music and entertainment.

This week a financial dispute between Uppingham’s late night shopping organisers and a company linked to the town council was settled at the eleventh hour.

