A firm which switched to a four-day working week has treated its team to a spot of afternoon tea to mark its 10th anniversary.

Ketton-based CLM, a consultancy firm specialising in land rights, celebrated its 10-year milestone in style with afternoon tea at the William Cecil Hotel, in Stamford.

The event brought together staff, their families, and special guests to commemorate a decade of growth, innovation, and success.

The CLM team

Founded in 2014, the Rutland-based company aims to provide expert solutions to developers and infrastructure projects across the UK.

The company introduced a successful four-day working week in June 2022 which offered employees greater work-life balance while maintaining, and in some cases exceeding, productivity.

CLM say employees have reported improved morale, better mental health, and increased focus during working hours and that productivity has been maintained and in ‘some cases’ exceeded.

Directors Laura and Hamish Wilson

Management believes this shift has not only enhanced team performance but also made the company a forward-thinking and desirable employer within the industry.

The commitment to innovation and employee well-being saw them named as a finalist in the Large Business of the Year category at this year’s Stamford Mercury Business Awards.

The nomination reflected CLM’s contribution to the local economy, its leadership in adopting new working models, and dedication to delivering high-quality services.

Cutting the cake

“Over the past 10 years, we’ve achieved incredible growth and success, thanks to the dedication of our team and the trust of our clients,” said director, Laura Wilson

“Implementing the four-day week has been a game-changer, and being recognised as a finalist in the Rutland and Stamford Mercury Business Awards is a great honour.

“We look forward to the next decade with excitement and ambition.”