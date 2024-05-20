A county’s only surviving D-Day veteran was the first to be presented with a commemorative poppy.

Dennis Wright, from Uppingham, has been presented with the Royal British Legion’s Commemorative poppy, a metal badge which marks the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

Making the presentation to the 101-year-old was Captain Anthony Stratton OC Recce 2nd Royal Anglians, based at Cottesmore Barracks, and the county’s High Sheriff, Richard Cole.

Captain Anthony Stratton OC Recce 2nd Royal Anglians, D-Day veteran Dennis Wright and Rutland’s High Sheriff Richard Cole. Photo: Clarke PR & Media

Richard said: “It was an honour to present Dennis with his very special commemorative poppy.

“We are indebted to Dennis’ generation for the freedom we enjoy today.

“It was also very appropriate that the presentation was made by a serving soldier as we continue to be grateful for the service that all our armed forces continue to offer.”

Dennis Wright's D-Day badge. Photo: Clarke PR & Media

Dennis was in the second wave on the beaches on June 6, 1940.

As a sergeant in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers (REME) he then fought with the allied forces through France, Belgium and Germany, before the Nazi surrender in May 1945.

He received a number of war medals including the Legion of Honour.

D-Day Veteran Dennis Wright D-Day veteran Dennis Wright. Photo: Clarke PR & Media

When Dennis left the Army he bought the village shop and post office in Caldecott.



