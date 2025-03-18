A fisherman who helped to create a ‘Mecca of trout fishing’ is reeling from its 50 years of success.

Fresh out of university with a degree in zoology and fresh water fisheries, David Moore accepted his first job with the Welland and Nene River Authority in the early 1970s.

He was made responsible for the fisheries, which included introducing trout into Rutland Water, which at the time was in the process of being created.

David Moore and John Seaton

David, now 76, said: “The reservoir was going to be the biggest in the UK and it had been planned to be managed as a trout fishery.

“I knew it was going to be special.

“There were hundreds of acres of orange board outlining where the reservoir would be but it was hard to picture it.”

David Moore released the first trout into Rutland Water 50 years ago

After the reservoir was flooded, on March 11, 1975 David released the first stock of trout at Hewn Mill near Exton.

The mix of 250,000 brown and 500,000 rainbow trout, which usually measure between four to eight inches long and only breed in still water, thrived in the newly formed reservoir.

Within a couple of years, the waters were opened to anglers.

David, who lives in Tansor near Oundle, said: “It’s very different now. Anglers expect to catch a lot more than they did 50 years ago.

A Stamford Mercury clipping from when David Moore released the first trout into Rutland Water, then known as Empingham Reservoir

“The brown trout live up to 20 years and are exceptional. Rutland Water, along with Grafham Water, are the best fisheries in Europe.

“It’s like a Mecca of trout fishing.”

David continued to work for the Welland and Nene River Authority, now part of Anglian Water, for 30 years before retiring in 2007.

In a full circle moment, he now spends his time fishing the waters at the Rutland reservoir - something he wasn’t able to do during his busy career.

He said: “It’s a joy to be able to sit out in a boat with somebody for a day.

“It’s very good for your physical and mental health.”

To mark the 50th anniversary David spent a day fishing with John Seaton, who spent his childhood riding horses in the now flooded valleys that formed the reservoir and went on to be head ranger at Rutland Water for more than 35 years.

The trout fishing season at Rutland Water runs from March to January, with options available for beginners to experienced anglers, and from both boat and bank.

“It’s amazing how few people know how accessible and good it is for fishing,” said David.

“Apart from being a good sport, trout is also great for eating.”

Not only are the trout appreciated by anglers, but also birds, including the Rutland Water ospreys which have just started to return to Manton to nest.

Although the birds feast on the fish, the numbers they take are low compared with the 70,000 mature trout put into the reservoir each year.