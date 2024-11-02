The go ahead has finally been given to plans for 11 new homes - more than two years after a planning application was first submitted.

Outline plans to build new homes on land to the south-west of Belmesthorpe Lane, Ryhall were first submitted to Rutland County Council in August 2022 by SOS Tech Holdings.

Bosses at the Stamford-based business want to build up to 11 new homes, each with three or four bedrooms, and a new access point from Belmesthorpe Road.

Aerial photo of the site in Ryhall. Photo: Google Maps

They believe it would make efficient use of the 0.42 hectare site, which is surrounded on three sides by developments, and provide new houses for which there is a demand.

Despite being discussed at a Rutland County Council planning meeting earlier this year, it wasn’t until last week after the planning obligations were agreed that the application was given the final approval by officers.

Plans for another 11-home development on neighbouring land which was formerly the River Gwash Trout Farm were approved by Rutland County Council last year.

