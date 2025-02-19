Visitors to a vineyard will soon be able to walk their dogs in a dedicated exercise area.

The owners of Rutland Vineyard in Ketton have secured planning permission from Rutland County Council to develop an area of agricultural land.

Zoe and Tim Beaver will fence off the field, extend the existing car park and add a wooden shelter for owners to use while their dogs are playing.

Agricultural land will be used for the facility. Photo: Rutland Vineyard / 3D Planning Ltd

Tim said: “We already have customers bringing their dogs to walk them so we thought an area where they can go off-lead would be a nice idea.

“It will be on an area next to the vines which has heavy clay soils so it’s not suitable for viticulture. We aim to plant wild grass areas and trees in this pen to encourage the environmental biodiversity further.

“We’re really happy and thankful for local support in getting the dog park approved. This will hopefully ensure the all year round opening of The Rutland Vineyard as the revenue from the new venture will help support us in the our quieter months.”

A shelter will be provided for owners. Photo: Rutland Vineyard / 3D Planning Ltd

The couple hope the exercise field will open in the summer. Its opening hours will be limited to between 10am and 4pm each day with people able to book 30-minute slots. Visitors will be able to use toilet facilities in the vineyard’s existing tasting barn.

Tim added: “After winning national awards for our first ever white and red wine in 2024 it’s great to start 2025 by building on our business.”