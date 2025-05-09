An expanding vineyard business has toasted the fruits of its labours at a launch event for its second wine.

The Rutland Vineyard launched its Second Nature white wine launch last Thursday.

This wine was made from Bacchus and Ortega grapes, hand-picked by locals, from their second-ever harvest back in October last year.

Last week's launch night for the new wine

A group of 200 row post sponsors were among the first to sample the ‘delicious balanced wine’ on launch night.

The vineyard was established at Ketton in 2021 and after seeing the results from their first harvest in 2023, a further 3,600 vines were planted last week.

Its debut white wine - First Crush - earned silver at the WineGB Awards for 2023 last summer and sold out in just three months.

The Rutland Vineyard team

More than 3,500 new vines have been planted at the Ketton vineyard

“We’ve seen the potential of this vineyard come alive and produce award-winning wines from its first harvest, so we’ve made a big call and planted more vines,” said director Tim Beaver.

“The extra workload and cost is significant as each vine requires regular maintenance, but with the positivity in the vineyard from our guests it feels like the right thing to do.”