A franchisee of American fast food chain Wendy’s believes the area has an appetite for the new restaurant - as he gives a sneak peak at what’s on offer.

Wendy’s will open at the Ram Jam Services off the A1 in Stretton on Thursday (November 21) at 7am.

It is part of the Blank Table franchise which is headed up by Abdul Kachra from Peterborough.

Franchisee Abdul Kachra with operations co-ordinator Zahra Kachra

Abdul said: “Customers will really enjoy what we cook - everything is made fresh.

“When people come to our restaurants they leave feeling happy and once they’ve tried the food they won’t want to go anywhere else.”

Since becoming a Wendy’s franchisee two years ago, Abdul has opened restaurants in Peterborough, Huntingdon, Brampton Hut, Wisbech, Derby and Cambridge.

Food at the new Wendy's

Abdul - whose meal of choice at Wendy’s is spicy chicken nuggets and a vanilla Frosty - hopes to build on its success with more restaurants across the area.

Abdul, chairperson of Country Court which also operates care homes in the area, said: “I had always wanted to do a quick service restaurant but never got the opportunity until Wendy’s came about.

“I saw it as a great opportunity to join its vision of becoming one of the largest fast food chains in the world.”

Wendy’s was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, America and has grown to employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide.

The team at the new Rutland Wendy's

The first UK restaurant opened in 2021, and since then branches have been popping up across the country.

Zahra Kachra, operations co-ordinator at Blank Table, said: “I think it’s exciting because the brand is still new to the UK.

“It’s different from other fast food chains.”

Customers at Rutland’s branch of Wendy’s can browse the menu and place their orders on self-service screens or at the drive-thru.

Racheal Okusaya, training and new openings manager

The menu includes made-to-order square hamburgers, baked potatoes, salads, chilli con carne, sandwiches and the Frosty dessert.

Carl Morris, managing director at Blank Table, said: “We’ve got a loyal following of customers.

“As Wendy’s expands in the UK we are starting to see limited edition products which are a really good addition to the menu.”

The Wendy's drive thru

The Wendy’s at the Ram Jam can be accessed from the A1 northbound or from the B668 near Stretton.

It is hoped it will appeal to both drivers travelling through the area and to local people.

Carl said: “It is a great pit stop. The Ram Jam is renowned historically for being a meeting place.

“I think this will become a destination.”

Wendy's at the Ram Jam off the A1 at Stretton

Brightside Roadside Dining will also open at the services next week.

The Wendy's drive thru

The new Wendy's opens at the Ram Jam on Thursday

Inside the new Wendy's at the Ram Jam

A 'we love Rutland' sign at the new Wendy's

Inside the new Wendy's in Rutland

Food at the new Wendy's

A Frosty drink

The new Wendy's offers self-service

The drinks machines

Will you be visiting? Let us know in the comments.





