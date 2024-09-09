Fishing lodges could be built within the grounds of a listed building to attract more tourists to the area.

The owner of Kilthorpe Grange in Ketton has drawn up plans for seven wooden lodges to be built around the site’s two fishing lakes.

The grade II listed property has been used as a hotel after planning permission was granted in 2017.

Fishing lodges could be built within the grounds of Kilthorpe Grange, Ketton. Photo: RTK Stamford / Rutland County Council

A report submitted to Rutland County Council by applicant Simon Smith said: “The seven lodges will sit in isolation from one another, leading to a high quality experience of solitude which usually accompanies the sport of fishing.”

The triangular-shaped wooden lodges would reach 7.4 metres tall but would only be overlooked from the grange itself.

According to Ketton Village History Group’s website, Kilthorpe Hall was built in 1754. An Ordinance Survey map from 1814 shows Kilthorpe as a separate hamlet but by 1889 it was marked as Kilthorpe Grange.

It comprises a farmhouse and a number of outbuildings and barns set within a 30-acre site.

