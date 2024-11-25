A flood alert has been put in force for the Welland Valley.

Flooding is possible for the Welland Valley and River Jordan from Braybrooke to Stamford, including Braybrooke, Market Harborough, Welham, Harringworth, and Stamford.

Heavy rain from Storm Bert in the past 24 hours means the River Welland is rising, which is leading to flooding of low-lying land and roads.

The A6003 at Manton has been closed due to flooding

Rutland Police have notified people of flooding under the A6003 under the railway bridge at Manton - the dip has filled with rainwater and has been impassable to normal vehicles.

Please are being advised to avoid using low-lying footpaths near streams and rivers, and plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers.

