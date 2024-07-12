A classroom has reopened at a flood-hit school after months of renovation.

The Key Stage 1 area at Brooke Hill Academy reopened on Friday last week (July 5), after it was ruined by flooding in January.

Heavy rainfall during Storm Henk forced the temporary closure of the Oakham-based school.

There were performances from the Rutland Morris Dancers

Headteacher Anna O’Shaughnessy said: “Although the flooding was catastrophic and wiped out 50% of the school, not only did it show us at our worse, crammed into every available space, but it also showed us at our best.

“The children and staff have been absolutely brilliant, with support from parents to ensure this didn’t affect the children’s learning experiences or outcomes. Everyone pulled together as a team and made the best of challenging situation.

“I am incredibly proud of all of the Brooke Hill Academy Community.”

Brooke Hill Academy has renovated its Key Stage 1 area after flooding in January

The new space has been designed to reflect the outdoor environment, as the school sits on the edge of a Woodland Trust site.

The classrooms have treehouses to allow the children to work in exciting spaces and it is open plan.

A ribbon was cut by High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole to mark the opening and the Rutland Morris Dancers gave a performance.

High Sheriff of Rutland Richard Cole cut the ribbon

