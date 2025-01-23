The future of Ryhall’s library service will be consulted on but it is still unclear whether the village will keep its current building.

There has been much concern in the Rutland village in recent weeks after it came to light that Rutland County Council can no longer afford suggested repairs to the building on Coppice Road and instead is considering closure.

Kevin Corby and Deborah Rolfe holding the petition outside of Ryhall Library

Ryhall Parish Council and a new campaign group have joined forces and want to explore ways they could take over the building as a community run venture and have been critical of the way the Liberal Democrat authority have been handling things.

But now the authority has said a consultation will begin next week to explore ‘alternative options for delivering library services in Ryhall.’

Cabinet member for transport, environment, and communities at Rutland County Council, Christine Wise (Lib Dem), said in a statement issued today: “We understand how important Ryhall Library is to the local community and we want to assure residents that we remain committed to providing a library service for both current and future users. We are eager to hear the views of Ryhall residents on how we can best achieve this.”

Ryhall Library

The library was supposed to have been upgraded along with three other Rutland libraries, as part of a scheme the council said would cost as much as £950,000. Some of this funding had come from the Arts Council, with hundreds of thousands allocated from the council’s capital budget and some levelling up funding. However while the other three library upgrades will go ahead, with a new youth club facility created at the largest library in Oakham, it is looking likely the Ryhall improvements will be canned.

The authority had set aside £70,000 to do the works but says quotes have come in at £250,000. It will not make those quotes public for commercial sensitivity reasons.

The library is opened by the authority three sessions each week and at other times throughout the week it becomes a warm space run by volunteers.

Ryhall Library is also used as a warm hub

The council says more details will come on how people can take part in the consultation but has said drop in sessions will be hosted by officers at the following times

Thursday, February 6, 1.30 – 5pm

Friday, February 7, 2 – 4pm

Thursday, February 13, 9am – 12.30pm

Ryhall Library meeting

The consultation will run until Thursday, February 27. That is the date the full council is due to approve the budget for 2025 and could include a decision to declare the current building surplus to requirements.