Home Farm in Ryhall raises money for National Garden Scheme
A couple who opened their garden to visitors have helped raise £2,540 for charity.
With more than 100 roses in bloom, Steven and Karen Bourne’s nine-acre garden at Home Farm near Ryhall proved a great attraction over the weekend.
About 350 people attended to browse the Mediterranean beds, wander through the orchard, wildflower meadow and raised veg beds, and enjoy old English fragrant varieties such as lavender and colourful displays of delphiniums.
There were also home-made cakes to sample, with proceeds from teas served on the terrace going to St John’s Church in Ryhall.
On Sunday the Beauvale Ensemble entertained with acoustic music, and a plant stall meant those inspired by what they saw could take something away for their own garden.
The £5 entry fee to see Home Farm resulted in £2,540 raised for the National Garden Scheme, which will divide this year’s income between UK Nursing charities and garden charities.
Last year the scheme’s open gardens raised £3.4m, with beneficiaries including Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson’s UK.
Karen said they were delighted by the number of visitors to Home Farm and the support received locally for the National Garden Scheme.
Gardens open later this month include 21 Chapel Street in Haconby, near Bourne, 11am to 4pm on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, at £6 per adult, and Ashcroft House at 5 Red House Paddock, Tallington, from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, July 14, at £4 per adult.