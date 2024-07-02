A couple who opened their garden to visitors have helped raise £2,540 for charity.

With more than 100 roses in bloom, Steven and Karen Bourne’s nine-acre garden at Home Farm near Ryhall proved a great attraction over the weekend.

About 350 people attended to browse the Mediterranean beds, wander through the orchard, wildflower meadow and raised veg beds, and enjoy old English fragrant varieties such as lavender and colourful displays of delphiniums.

Steve and Karen Bourne take a moment to relax at the end of their open garden weekend

There were also home-made cakes to sample, with proceeds from teas served on the terrace going to St John’s Church in Ryhall.

On Sunday the Beauvale Ensemble entertained with acoustic music, and a plant stall meant those inspired by what they saw could take something away for their own garden.

The £5 entry fee to see Home Farm resulted in £2,540 raised for the National Garden Scheme, which will divide this year’s income between UK Nursing charities and garden charities.

Red-tipped photinia forming a soft hedge surrounded by different leaf textures

Last year the scheme’s open gardens raised £3.4m, with beneficiaries including Macmillan Cancer Support and Parkinson’s UK.

Karen said they were delighted by the number of visitors to Home Farm and the support received locally for the National Garden Scheme.

Delightful alliums

Visitors to Home Farm helped to raise £2,540 over the weekend for the National Garden Scheme charities

The garden has mature trees and shrubs that make an impression

The Plant Lover's Garden stall was busy with people inspired by Steve and Karen's garden

Some of the vibrant roses nestling among a buddleja

Colours and textures are a feature of the borders at Home Farm

People could wander among the planted borders and beds

The borders feature a range of rose varieties planted within soft grasses and ox-eye daisies

People enjoyed catching up with friends during their visit to the garden

The nine-acre garden features a wildflower meadow to attract bees and butterflies

Some of the beautiful roses at Karen and Steve Bourne's garden near Ryhall

Karen and Steve Bourne have lived at Home Farm in Ryhall for about 16 years

Steve's veggies in their raised beds

The mature borders at Home Farm feature a huge number of plants

Beautiful roses in bloom at Home Farm

Gardens open later this month include 21 Chapel Street in Haconby, near Bourne, 11am to 4pm on Saturday, July 13, and Sunday, July 14, at £6 per adult, and Ashcroft House at 5 Red House Paddock, Tallington, from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, July 14, at £4 per adult.