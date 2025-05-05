A six-year-old girl has been named ‘Little Trooper of the Month’ after defying the odds and recovering from a rare virus which put her in intensive care.

Gracie Edmead, from Cottesmore, was rushed to hospital last year with a suspected burst appendix.

After hours in A&E, she was diagnosed with Group Strep A, a rare and life-threatening infection, and that she had also developed sepsis, which was rapidly taking hold of her body.

Gracie Edmead was named Little Trooper of the Month

Gracie didn’t initially respond to antibiotics and was quickly moved to intensive care where she was put on life support and her family was told to expect the worst. Her dad, who was working away on an exercise with the Army, was contacted and returned home immediately.

The six-year-old spent three months in hospital and was initially bed-bound and struggled to talk for several weeks.

But against all the odds, she slowly started to turn a corner.

Gracie Edmead from Cottesmore

The hospital encouraged her to walk with a frame and she practiced every day, gradually increasing her time and distance.

When Gracie was discharged at the end of August, she had a nasal tube to help her gain weight but after just one week Gracie was able to remove the tube herself, with permission from her doctors.

Gracie’s mum, Samanther, nominated her for the Little Trooper of the Month award, which recognises military children who have been especially brave or faced exceptional circumstances.

Gracie Edmead from Cottesmore

She said: “It’s been such a difficult ten months for Gracie and it was a terrifying experience for us as a family, but Gracie has come out of it stronger than ever.

“She takes everything in her stride and is the bravest girl we know.”

Gracie has been left with permanent health problems following the infection.

She suffers from chronic kidney disease, regular UTI infections and high blood pressure, and is regularly in and out of hospital for blood tests, ultrasounds and MRI scans.

Gracie Edmead was supported by her three siblings

She is still very underweight for her age and height and to help her recovery has had to cut-out lots of her favourite foods.

Samanther added: “Gracie has been so mature about not being able to eat some of her favourite things and the knowledge she has absorbed about her health and new medical problems amazes me.

“I don’t always know where she finds her strength on a daily basis but her sheer determination and amazing resilience is just part of who she is now.

“Receiving the Little Troopers medal in recognition of everything she has been through has made her so happy.”

Gracie has received a Little Troopers medal to wear, as well as a gift voucher and certificate from the charity.

Speaking about her award win, she said: “I was surprised that I had a parcel with my name on it and inside was a certificate with my picture on it and a gold medal. Mummy told me why they were sent to me and I was so happy because I am strong and brave everyday.”