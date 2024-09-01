A campaign to keep reindeer at a Christmas market has been launched after they were put on a ‘naughty list’.

Funding for reindeer at the annual Uppingham late night shopping event has been cut by the town council.

According to councillors, it wasn’t a grinch-like decision but instead followed Rutland County Council’s rules which say animals shouldn’t be used for entertainment.

Father Christmas leant Uppingham a few of his reindeers for the evening. Photo: Iliffe Media

Keen to take back the reins, the Uppingham late night shopping organising committee has launched a fundraising campaign to stop the reindeer from being axed.

Paula Donaldson, organiser, said: “The reindeer are a big part of our Christmas celebrations.

“Every year both children and adults get so much happiness from seeing them.”

Kirsty and a reindeer. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The reindeer, which come from Leicestershire-based Real Reindeer Ltd, have been a popular addition at the event for more than a decade.

They are usually located in a secluded spot off High Street East near Father Christmas, which Paula believes adds to the magic of the night.

To keep Rudolph and his friends attending the event, the committee needs to raise £1,100.

Anyone wanting to donate is asking to email uppinghamchristmas@gmail.com.

Uppingham Christmas Market 2018

Although the reindeer didn’t make the ‘nice list’ for council funding, a £1,500 grant was given to the Uppingham late night shopping organising committee.

It will go towards the event, which is being held in Uppingham Market Place on December 5 from 5.30pm.

Paula, who started planning as soon as last year’s event was finished, said: “We want it to be as good and if not better than before.

“We have some surprises in store.

“There will be lots of stalls with food, a big craft fair, music and entertainment.”



