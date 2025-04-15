Plans for five new homes on the outskirts of a town have been refused by a council.

Stamford-based Exeter Court 1 Limited was seeking permission from Rutland County Council for five self-build homes on greenfield land south of Braunston Road in Oakham.

Plans included widening the access point at 172 Braunston Road and providing garages and off street parking for residents of the detached homes.

The Braunston Road access. Photo: Google

The applicant described their ambition to deliver ‘genuine self-build opportunities in an appropriate and sustainable, edge of settlement location, meeting an evident unmet need’.

But planning officers weren’t convinced and rejected the proposal over concerns it would have a detrimental impact on neighbouring properties and cause issues with parking.

Ten objections to the plans had been lodged by people living nearby which raised concerns about flooding, poor access, loss of trees, no pedestrian walkway and boundary disputes about a ditch.

The Woodland Trust and Rutland County Council’s highways team had also raised concerns.

If the developer disagrees with the council’s decision to refuse the plans they have six months to appeal.

The site is next to a Bellway Homes development of 60 properties which is under construction.

Planning permission has also been given for a 92-home development on the other side of the road.

