The work of a scientist has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

John Hill, who lives in Hambleton, has been awarded an OBE for his services to small businesses, the research institutes sector, local economic development and higher education.

“I am incredibly humbled to have been recognised in this way, and much of the credit goes to the many inspiring and dedicated colleagues I’ve had the privilege to work with along the way,” said John, who has lived in and around Stamford and Rutland for 35 years.

John Hill

John started his career at the Production Engineering Research Association in Melton Mowbray in 1988 as a chartered engineer, specialising in polymers and composites, before climbing the ladder to become director of technology in 2000 and its chief executive in 2008.

In the 1990s he built an international network of research institutes focused on helping thousands of small firms to innovate and later between 2000 and 2015 developed management techniques for helping small firms grow faster and for longer.

This went on to help 20,000 small firms accelerate their growth, creating 75,000 jobs.

Other remarkable people from Lincolnshire and Rutland have been recognised

He spent a spell in Government, first in Whitehall responsible for increasing exports from small firms nationally, then as director of business and skills for the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough metro mayor.

It was in this role he saw the challenges facing Peterborough as a higher education “cold spot” with only 32% of the population having degree level qualifications, compared to a national average of 43%.

To tackle this, he helped to raise £80 million to build what has become the award-winning Anglian Ruskin University in Peterborough.

He is currently director of technology at the Cambridge-based The Welding Institute, which focuses on some of the world’s toughest engineering problems relating to the joining of materials, including wind turbines, nuclear reactors, naval submarines and spacecraft.

John said: “Across my 30 years in the research institute sector, I’ve been constantly in awe of the brilliance and innovation of the individuals and teams I’ve worked with.

“Equally in the public sector, I’ve been amazed by the capacity for compassion and the readiness to come together to help change life changes and opportunity for others.”